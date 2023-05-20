Imran Khan’s ‘epitome of true freedom’ woman turns out to be AI-generated

A photo of a woman – who was believed to embody true freedom, as hailed by Imran Khan – that went viral on social media on May 9 has been revealed to be a fake image created by artificial intelligence (AI).

The discovery was made by France24 during their research into the origin of the image.

The French TV channel in its popular fact-checking rendez-vous, Truth or Fake, revealed that an AI-generated photo and two out-of-context videos are being presented as images from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nationwide demonstrations in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The fake image gained widespread attention after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted about it, describing the woman as the ‘epitome of true freedom’.

However, France24’s investigation has unveiled the true nature of the image, debunking its authenticity and raising questions about its source.

According to France24’s findings, the photo was not captured by any cameraman or photographer. Instead, it was generated using AI technology.

The channel did not provide specific details about the AI model used to create the image, but it appears that the photo was a product of computer algorithms rather than a genuine depiction of a real person.