Harry Potter enthusiasts rejoice as Netflix includes entire film series

Potterheads, prepare to be spellbound! In an unprecedented move, Netflix has waved its wand and brought all eight spellbinding Harry Potter films to its streaming service.

This mesmerizing collection, encompassing a staggering 10 years of magical adventures, can now be streamed in one epic marathon lasting 19 hours and 31 minutes—for the truly brave (or perhaps slightly foolish) among us.

The inclusion of the complete Potter collection marks a historic moment, as it’s the first time ever that all the films have been made available on a streaming platform. However, dear witches and wizards residing in the United States, we must deliver some disheartening news.

The magical treasure trove can only be found on UK Netflix, leaving our American counterparts to seek solace in HBO’s streaming platform, Max. Alas, the perplexing world of distribution rights is to blame for this unfortunate divide.

For those who may have been living on Mars for the past quarter-century, the Harry Potter films, adapted from J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series, follow the extraordinary adventures of Harry, Hermione, and Ron at the enchanting Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This sensational franchise captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, propelling its young stars—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—to soaring heights of fame.

Here in the UK, the birthplace of Hogwarts itself, we can now relive our cherished childhood memories or embark on a thrilling journey into the wizarding world for the first time, all at our fingertips on Netflix. Despite the streaming giant’s notorious habit of canceling beloved shows, acquisitions of this magnitude reinforce its position as one of the premier streaming services, delighting audiences with captivating content.

But wait, there’s more magic to be had! If you’re craving further Potter adventures, fear not, for the official LEGO sets offer a tangible way to immerse yourself in the enchanting universe. Moreover, brace yourselves for an upcoming interactive nostalgia trip on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as Hogwarts Legacy prepares to bewitch gamers worldwide. Excitingly, it has also been revealed that a Harry Potter TV series is in the works, with none other than the brilliant J.K. Rowling involved—raising hopes and curiosity in equal measure.

So, grab your broomsticks, don your robes, and let Netflix transport you to a realm where magic reigns supreme. The wizarding world awaits, and with this magnificent addition to its streaming library, Netflix continues to cast a spell over its audience, bewitching us with its endless allure.