Pakistan » Punjab

Women who attacked military installations must be arrested: Mohsin Naqvi

Over 500 women wanted in 138 cases across Punjab since May 9 violent protests
Abbas Naqvi May 20, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

More than 500 women are wanted in 138 cases across Punjab since the May 9 violent protests. The police have been instructed to take along women officers to ensure their arrests.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued major orders to the police force. He has strictly ordered male policemen not to detain women.

The chief minister directed that the women involved in the attacks on military installations must be arrested in any case.

The women involved in attacking the military installations do not deserve any concession, Naqvi stressed.

He directed the police force to take along women officials to arrest the women involved in attacks on the military installations.

It should be ensured that women should be detained in women’s police stations, the CM said.

The women nominated in the FIRs registered under the anti-terrorism provisions should also be arrested, Mohsin Naqvi ordered.

In case some wanted women voluntarily turn themselves in at the women police stations, they should be afforded some concession, he said.

