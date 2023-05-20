Watch Live
Money » Finance

Political uncertainty, delayed IMF deal affect budget preps

National Accounts Committee meeting rescheduled for second time for Monday
Shakeel Ahmed May 20, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

A delay in the IMF program and the political uncertainty in the country have affected the schedule for budget 2023-24 also, as a meeting of the National Accounts Committee has been rescheduled for the second time.

The meeting has now been re-convened on Monday.

Estimates of the GDP growth for the current financial year will be released in the meeting.

Targets will be determined based on the performance of various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and services.

The Budget Strategy Paper is expected to be approved by the cabinet next week.

A meeting of the annual plan coordination committee has been adjourned till June 2.

The national development budget will be approved in the coordination committee meeting.

The meeting of the National Economic Council will be held in the first week of June.

Officials of the Finance Minister say the budget for the new financial year is planned to be presented on June 9.

