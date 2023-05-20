Eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims killed in Makkah hotel fire

At least eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims have been killed and several others sustained injuries after a horrific broke out on the third floor of a private hotel in Makkah.

Among the deceased, six belonged to the Kasur district of Punjab, while the remaining two were from Burewala.

So far, four of the deceased have been identified as Riaz Gujjar, his wife, maternal grandfather, and father-in-law. Additionally, Haji Ashraf, his wife, and mother-in-law were also among those who lost their lives in the fire.

Reportedly, these pilgrims were on their way to perform Umrah.

As the fire rapidly spread through the hotel, many people were trapped and had to be rescued by emergency services.

Local authorities and firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, extinguished the flames and evacuate the hotel occupants. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out in a room due to a short circuit and soon spread to other rooms. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In the meantime, the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah has been providing assistance and support to the affected families.