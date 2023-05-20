Police nab prime accused for vandalism, arson at Peshawar Radio Pakistan

Peshawar police have nabbed a prime suspect in a vandalism and arson case at Peshawar Radio Pakistan following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on May 9.

The accused identified as Umar, who was responsible for breaking and stealing the main gate of the radio station during a protest on May 10. Following the breach, protestors obtained access to the premises and proceeded to set fire to the building.

Further investigation revealed that Umar had sold the stolen gate of Radio Pakistan to a junk dealer for Rs 9,000.

The police, however, swiftly took action, arresting the primary suspect and successfully recovering the stolen gate. An individual associated with the junk trade has also been taken in for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

So far, the police have apprehended a total of 43 suspects believed to be involved in the attack on Radio Pakistan.