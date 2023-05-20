LHC suspends detention of 123 PTI workers, orders immediate release

The Lahore High Court has suspended the detention orders of 123 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers from Faisalabad, and ordered their immediate release.

The court had been moved for the recovery of 123 PTI workers from Faisalabad.

The LHC suspended the detention orders of the PTI workers and ordered their immediate release.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu of the LHC conducted hearing on a petition of former state minister of the PTI, Farrukh Habib.

Petitioner Farrukh Habib is the party’s information secretary and all of them are political activists, the PTI leader’s lawyer told the court.

The petition has challenged the recovery of 123 PTI workers from Faisalabad in the high court.

On May 16, Habib heaved a sigh of relief as the Lahore High Court ordered the removal of his name from the Exit Control List.

Justice Pannu had issued the aforementioned verdict while hearing the PTI leader’s plea seeking removal from the list.