PM Modi signals intent for normal relations with Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to Japan for the G7 summit in Hiroshima, expressed his country’s aspiration for “normal and neighborly relations” with Pakistan.

In an interview with the Japanese publication Nikkei Asia, Modi also addressed the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh, emphasizing the importance of peace and tranquility in border areas for fostering normal bilateral ties with China.

Underscoring India’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and dignity, Modi emphasized that the future development of the India-China relationship should be based on mutual respect, sensitivity, and interests. He highlighted that normalizing ties between the two nations would have far-reaching benefits for the wider region and the world.

As for Pakistan, India’s archrival since partition in 1947, Modi said New Delhi wants “normal and neighborly relations.”

“However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take the necessary steps in this regard.

Addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi reiterated India’s stance, which he described as “clear and unwavering.” He affirmed India’s commitment to peace and expressed solidarity with those facing challenges in meeting their basic needs amid rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers.

Modi underlined the importance of cooperation and collaboration in defining the current era, emphasizing the need to move away from conflicts.

As Prime Minister Modi prepares for the G7 summit, his statements on normalizing relations with Pakistan, maintaining peace with China, and India’s economic progress shed light on the country’s diplomatic objectives and aspirations.

The international community will be closely watching Modi’s engagements during the summit, as he aims to foster cooperation and address key global challenges through dialogue and collaboration.