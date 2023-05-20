Shehbaz Sharif gets clean chit in Ashiana housing scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given a clean chit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana housing scandal.

According to a NAB report, no evidence of corruption was found against Shehbaz Sharif in awarding Ashiana housing contracts.

The report also stated that there was no loss caused to the national exchequer in the Ashiana project, and PM Shehbaz Sharif did not get any benefits.

The NAB report said no evidence was found of illegal use of powers against Shehbaz Sharif.

In the Ashiana scandal, no element of malice was also proved against Shehbaz Sharif, the NAB report mentioned.

Kamran Kayani did not cause any loss to the national treasury and nor did Fawad Hasan Fawad take any bribe, the report added.

The accountability bureau submitted its response to Shehbaz Sharif’s plea for acquittal in the case in the accountability court of Lahore.

It contended that the accountability court should decide on the acquittal plea according to law.

The court summoned the lawyers for arguments. It then adjourned the hearing till May 27.

Accountability Court judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed heard the reference.

Shehbaz Sharif’s representative, Advocate Anwaar Hussain appeared in court and marked the attendance.