CTD nabs seven terrorists of banned outfits in Punjab

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested seven terrorists belonging to a banned outfits during intelligence-based operations in Punjab province.

As per details, CTD conducted a grand operation on the hideouts of terrorists in several districts of Punjab including Sahiwal, Gujranwala, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

During the operation, the forces arrested seven most wanted terrorists including Sher Muhammad, Abdul Khaliq, Ikramullah, and Najibullah.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, and ammunition was also recovered from the arrested terrorist of the banned outfits.

The spokesperson said that cases were registered against the terrorists and the investigation was underway.

He added that a total of 472 combing and search operations were carried out throughout the course of this week.