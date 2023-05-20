Lahore admin wraps up Zaman Park encroachments removal operation

In a determined effort to restore public space and adhere to the rule of law, the district administration of Lahore recently completed a comprehensive encroachments removal operation outside Zaman Park - the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Under the directives of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, the police were instructed to withdraw their deployments outside Zaman Park, contingent upon the condition that encroachments within the park itself were thoroughly eliminated.

The operation witnessed the active involvement of heavy machinery, alongside officials and staff from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). While containers were efficiently loaded onto trucks using cranes, symbolizing a collective endeavor to reclaim public space and maintain the integrity of Zaman Park.

Khan undergoes medical check-up

On the other hand, toppled premier visited Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore for a medical check-up after he experienced stomach pain in the early hours of Saturday.

A team of doctors attended him at the medical facility and carried out various tests to determine the cause of his abdominal discomfort.

The PTI chief remained at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital for four hours before returning to his residence in Zaman Park. Tight security cover was provided by the Punjab police on the occasion.

Imran ready to cooperate in arresting May 9 arsonists

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that he has had “no dialogue” with the military since violent protests broke out in the country following his May 9 arrest.

Talking to media, he emphasised that anyone involved in the mayhem at Corps Commander House should be identified, and his party is willing to help apprehend them.

Imran Khan mentioned that he is unaware of which military installations were targeted and expressed the need for a thorough investigation into the attack on Corps Commander House and clarified that he does not support military courts.

While he personally is not ready to attend parliament, he assured that his party will continue their participation. He also reaffirmed his willingness to engage in negotiations as a politician, regardless of his location.