Speaker’s ruling unalterable, court cannot override: PPP CEC

The majority of the members of the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) are of the opinion that the court cannot change the speaker’s ruling, so the speaker should not withdraw his ruling.

According to the inside story of the PPP’s CEC meeting, Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa, did not attend the highest the party’s crucial meeting. Following the successful no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, both leaders have consistently voiced their criticisms towards the PPP and PDM coalition government over the past year.

Regardless of matters such as elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan’s arrest, or the government’s strained relationship with the Supreme Court, both leaders have been openly endorsing Imran Khan’s political approach and stance against the government. The senior leadership of the PPP has lost interest in involving them in significant consultations.

Sources privy to the party said that the top party leadership is angry with the absent leaders for their statements against the party policy, due to which they were not invited to the meeting.

The party’s CEC was divided on the issue of military courts, while some party leaders openly voiced their opposition to the military courts. Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the need for this action with a heavy heart and attributed the responsibility to the Supreme Court.

Raza Rabbani, Farhatullah Babar and Chaudhry Manzoor opposed the military courts in the meeting, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called it an undesirable act.

In response to the Lahore High Court’s decision on the resignations of PTI members of the National Assembly, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf stressed the need for effective intervention from the high courts. He stated that if the high courts fail to play a decisive role, the matter may have to be referred to the military courts.

The meeting also condemned the orchestrated events of May 9, calling it a black day, while demanding that all persons committing such crimes be brought to justice to face the law, according to the constitution.

It also rejected the ongoing digital census in the country and expressed concerns over the economic situation facing Pakistan and advised the leadership to raise its voice for the economic welfare of the people.