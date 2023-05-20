Watch Live
JIT formed to investigate violent May 9 events

Punjab Home Department issues instructions to complete investigation immediately
Danish Munir May 20, 2023
The caretaker Punjab government has constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate violent May 9 events.

The JIT has been formed to investigate the cases filed at various police stations regarding the incidents of arson on May 9.

SSP Sohaib Ashraf, Raza ZAhid Taimur Khan and Muhammad Sarwar have been appointed as members of the JIT.

While issuing a notification on the recommendations of the IG Police, the Punjab Home Department has also issued instructions to complete the investigation immediately.

