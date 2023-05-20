NAB opens probe into Imran Khan’s assets

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday opened probe into the assets of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to reliable sources, the anti-graft watchdog team has also sent a notice to Imran Khan asking him to appear before the investigation team on May 23.

The former prime minister’s legal team has received the summons at Zaman Park. Sources privy to the Bureau said that Imran Khan has been directed to provide details of all his bank accounts in the new notice. His assets after 1992 will be fully reviewed.

The Bureau has also sought details regarding the PTI chairman’s all movable and immovable assets, transactions with wife, children, sisters and family, assets of all dependents including wife, children. Apart from this, the NAB has also instructed the former PM to give the records of transactions with Malik Riaz and Bahria Town.

The Bureau’s Rawalpindi Chapter team received a delivered the notice to the legal team of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadri Trust case.

Following the receipt of the notice in the Al-Qadir Trust Case, a NAB officer, during a brief interaction with the media, stated that the team had arrived to fulfill the requirements of the case. Subsequently, the NAB team departed.

It should be noted that the anti-graft agency has officially started the investigation of the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, and the investigation team had also given him a questionnaire to fill in along with oral questioning. Khan is accused of alleged corruption in the Al-Qadri Trust case.