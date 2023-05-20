Women and youth manipulated for political gains: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that those who spread hatred, incite violence, attack, and desecrate martyrs’ memorials in Pakistan are agents of the enemy.

She said this while presiding over a meeting of the party’s organisational officials. During the meeting in Model Town, Sadia Taimur, the leader of the women’s wing, and Kamran Bhatti, the leader of the minority wing, expressed her gratitude to Maryam for her efforts in mobilising and reorganising various party departments.

The party’s organisation and its progress were thoroughly assessed in the meeting, and Ms Nawaz commended the performance of the women and minority sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N senior vice president emphasised that safeguarding the rights of women and minorities is of paramount importance. She stated that women comprise half of society’s population and should have equal access to resources and influence. She said women have played a significant role in every political movement, from Tehreek Pakistan and beyond. The representation of women and youth is steadily rising and will continue to increase in the future, she added.

She stressed that in Islam, it is encouraged to educate daughters as equally as sons. To eradicate discrimination in rights and resources, women and minorities, who often face exploitation, will be given priority.

The PML-N chief organiser pledged to put an end to such discrimination, highlighting that non-Muslim Pakistanis have equal rights under the constitution, adding that discrimination is deemed as unconstitutional, and a comprehensive strategy will be devised for the welfare of non-Muslim Pakistanis.

Sharif scion underlined the crucial role of women and minorities in eradicating the mindset of political chaos, hatred, and violence from the country, adding that as mothers, sisters, and daughters, women hold significant influence in shaping the mindset of the younger generation.

“They possess the power to contribute, build the nation, and foster the values of literature and unity,” she said added it is unfortunate that political interests have exploited the minds of women and youth, turning them into a source of division and conflict.