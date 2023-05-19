Ready to cooperate, arrest Corps Commander House attackers: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he has had “no dialogue” with the military since violent protests broke out in the country following his May 9 arrest.

Talking to media, he emphasised that anyone involved in the mayhem at Corps Commander House should be identified, and his party is willing to help apprehend them.

Imran Khan mentioned that he is unaware of which military installations were targeted and expressed the need for a thorough investigation into the attack on Corps Commander House and clarified that he does not support military courts.

While he personally is not ready to attend parliament, he assured that his party will continue their participation. He also reaffirmed his willingness to engage in negotiations as a politician, regardless of his location.

The PTI chairman told foreign news agency AFP that the current army chief clearly has some problems with me. “I don’t know what will happen in the future, but right now there’s no dialogue.”

He alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is afraid of facing his party in the general elections to be held after October. “Our party has been facing a crackdown for one year,” said Imran. Former Army Chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa toppled his government through a conspiracy, Khan added.

The PTI chairman went on to say that last week’s violence was a “conspiracy” staged to justify repression of his PTI party, adding that external elements were installed inside to discredit the protest movement, moreover, there were elements in the protests who deliberately incited violence, they were not part of any party.

“As we speak, they’re picking up more people and putting them in jail,” Imran said. He has faced a series of further court appearances, some relating to the unrest, which his party dismisses as more political hurdles designed to keep him from power.

The former prime minister claims the popular momentum of his party will prevail — setting the stage for more escalation between the government and the military on one side, and his movement on the other. “Political parties cannot be destroyed by banning, by disqualifying,” he said. “Once people are with you, you are not dependent on candidates or names.”

Earlier, speaking to media persons, the PTI chairman expressed that the true essence of freedom has deeply resonated within the hearts of the people. He highlighted the ongoing protests where individuals bravely confront tear gas, underlined that people have gathered outside the Supreme Court through financial incentives.

He conveyed that he comes across news daily about people leaving PTI, but those who engage in such actions fail to comprehend that the party will not disintegrate. He underscored that even if one falls, they will rise again with humility. He added that the more pressure is exerted on an individual, the stronger their resilience becomes.

Khan highlighted the occurrence of unprecedented acts, which are absent in societies governed by the rule of law but prevalent in lawless environments.

He expressed concern over the spreading fear and the court’s repeated demand for the production of Imran Riaz, and expressed apprehension that Imran Riaz may have undergone severe torture, and his condition will become apparent upon his presentation.

The former PM expressed concern over the possibility of Imran Riaz’s survival, and asserted that they will not tolerate such actions, and if not addressed, others will suffer the same fate. In comparison to his tenure, they never resorted to mistreating journalists and always took immediate action in response to any incident.