Sara Ali Khan radiates glamour at Red Sea International Film Festival

Sara Ali Khan, after her stunning debut at Cannes, graced the Red Sea International Film Festival where she shared captivating pictures of herself from the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala.

Dressed in a mesmerizing Rachel Gilbert gown, she exuded elegance as she posed as an honoree at the event in collaboration with Vanity Fair. With her hair styled in a loose bun and minimal jewelry, she looked absolutely breathtaking.

Accompanying the photos, Sara shared a poem on Instagram, playfully apologizing for the influx of posts and expressing her enchantment with the clear waters surrounding her. However, she decided against swimming, reserving the picturesque scene exclusively for her beloved followers.

One of the images captured Sara alongside influential women from Arab, Africa, and Asia, including Razane Jammal, Fatima AlBanawi, Mohammed Al Turki, Simone Marchetti, Tara Emad, Mila Al Zahrani, and Jade Osiberu. The Red Sea International Film Festival proudly hosted its first-ever “Celebration of Women in Cinema” Gala, recognizing the visionary talents of women both in front of and behind the camera from around the globe. Representing India, Sara’s presence showcased the importance of amplifying women’s stories to a wide audience while empowering a new generation of talent.

Expressing her privilege at the event, Sara shared, “I feel very, very privileged. I’m a very proud Indian, and I’m a very proud girl, so I think that it’s lovely that I can come here to this international forum and celebrate my Indianness and my womanhood.” Acknowledging the unifying power of cinema, she added, “While that’s definitely a huge part of my identity, I think that in cinema gender doesn’t matter, nationality doesn’t matter. We all come together to tell stories honestly, and I’m happy to be here with these lovely ladies that are here to celebrate that.”

Earlier in the week, Sara mesmerized at Cannes in a white lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her second appearance showcased her in a white saree with black accents, with her makeup and hair drawing comparisons to her renowned grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. Prior to her trip to France, Sara unveiled the trailer for her upcoming romantic-comedy film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” in which she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, she has projects like “Ae Watan Mere Watan” and two other Hindi films in her kitty, further solidifying her presence in the industry.