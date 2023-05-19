Breakthrough discovery: Drug found to alleviate daytime sleepiness in sleep apnea patients

Many individuals experience afternoon sluggishness, but for those with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) poses a more severe challenge.

Fortunately, researchers have made a significant breakthrough by identifying a drug that shows promise in combating EDS, and it’s not your typical caffeine fix.

A recent study conducted by McMaster University in Canada reviewed 14 clinical trials involving 3,085 people with OSA and EDS, comparing the effectiveness of three anti-fatigue medications: solriamfetol, armodafinil-modafinil, and pitolisant.

The results indicated that all three drugs were more effective than placebos in reducing EDS, albeit to varying degrees.

Among the medications studied, solriamfetol emerged as the most effective in enhancing wakefulness, showing a statistically significant difference compared to a placebo.

While armodafinil-modafinil and pitolisant also demonstrated some improvement in wakefulness measures after a month of use, the evidence was not as conclusive.

However, side effects were noted with armodafinil-modafinil and solriamfetol, with patients being more likely to discontinue the former.

Solriamfetol, which potentially influences norepinephrine and dopamine levels in the brain, requires further investigation to assess its long-term effects and weigh its pros and cons.

The study’s authors also propose exploring the potential effectiveness of these anti-fatigue medications in treating related conditions such as chronic fatigue syndrome and long COVID.

Given the global prevalence of OSA affecting billions of people, the search for improved treatment options remains critical.

With 15% to 30% of individuals in North America diagnosed with OSA and many cases going undetected, there is an urgent need for better therapeutic solutions.

As healthcare providers consider prescribing these drugs, caution must be exercised due to potential side effects, including elevated blood pressure associated with solriamfetol.

This groundbreaking research provides hope for individuals suffering from OSA and EDS, while also opening doors for potential applications in other conditions characterized by fatigue.

Continued investigation and understanding of the underlying causes of these conditions will aid in the development of more effective treatments that address the needs of patients worldwide.

The study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, shedding light on the potential benefits of these medications and prompting further exploration into their use for sleep-related disorders.