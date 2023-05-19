Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Meets Oprah Winfrey and Makes History with Star Wars Project

Renowned Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy recently had the opportunity to meet one of her mentors, the celebrated American host Oprah Winfrey.

Taking to Instagram, Obaid-Chinoy shared her experience and expressed her admiration for Winfrey, recounting how she had watched the host’s show as a teenager and learned valuable lessons from her interviewing style and compassionate approach. The Academy Award-winning director, known for her documentary films such as “Saving Face,” acknowledged the significant influence that shows like Oprah’s had on her early training as a filmmaker.

Obaid-Chinoy’s post received an outpouring of support from fellow artists, including Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Faisal Kapadia, and many others, who expressed their disbelief and cheered for the Pakistani filmmaker. This recognition highlights the impact of Obaid-Chinoy’s work and her contributions to the film industry.

In an earlier interview with Refinery29, Obaid-Chinoy discussed her storytelling process and shared her desire to challenge viewers and make them uncomfortable. She emphasized the importance of speaking up against injustice and creating awareness about societal issues through her films. By portraying stories that shed light on victimization and marginalization, she aims to inspire audiences to take action and effect positive change.

On the work front, Obaid-Chinoy recently confirmed her involvement in directing a new Star Wars film, marking the franchise’s return to the big screen after focusing on television projects in recent years. The film, currently in the scripting stage, will take place after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker” and will feature Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey as she works to establish a new Jedi Order. Co-writing the script with Obaid-Chinoy is Damon Lindelof, known for his work on projects like “Lost” and “Watchmen.” This project not only signifies a milestone for the Star Wars franchise but also makes Obaid-Chinoy the first woman and person of color to direct a Star Wars movie, further diversifying the creative team behind this beloved series.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s meeting with Oprah Winfrey serves as a testament to the global impact of her work as a filmmaker and her dedication to storytelling that challenges societal norms. With her upcoming Star Wars project, she continues to break barriers and inspire aspiring filmmakers, opening doors for underrepresented voices in the industry.