Johnny Depp’s Teeth Draw Attention at Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood star Johnny Depp recently made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, but it was his teeth that caught the attention of fans and became the center of discussion.

Depp, who has been working on his first feature film in three years titled ‘Jeanne Du Barry,’ where he portrays King Louis XV, had fans taken aback by the appearance of his teeth, with some claiming they looked “rotting.” Comparisons were drawn to his iconic character Captain Jack Sparrow from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series.

According to Mirror.co.uk, it has now come to light that almost three decades before being trolled for his teeth, Depp had spoken proudly about them. In a 1995 interview with Premiere Magazine, the then-31-year-old actor revealed that he had numerous cavities and an unfinished root canal, describing it as a “rotten little stub.” He expressed his pride in his teeth, likening their imperfections to the beadwork of Native Americans, stating, “I’m proud of these.”

The discussion about Depp’s teeth comes on the heels of his recent remarks about feeling “boycotted” in Hollywood. In a 2021 interview, Depp had claimed that there was a boycott against him following the Amber Heard libel court case. However, he now states that he no longer feels boycotted by Hollywood. When asked about the alleged boycott, Depp expressed that he doesn’t think about Hollywood and no longer feels the effects of a boycott. He mentioned that he doesn’t have much need for Hollywood and commented on the pressure to conform in the industry, describing it as a “strange” time where everyone wants to be themselves but feels compelled to fall in line.

Despite the discussions around his teeth and his views on the industry, Depp continues to pursue his passion for acting, making a comeback with ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ after a three-year hiatus. His appearance at the Cannes Film Festival drew attention and sparked conversations, proving that his star power and enigmatic presence remain captivating to audiences worldwide.