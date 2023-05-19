Nicolas Cage Takes the Lead in Psychological Thriller ‘The Surfer’

Nicolas Cage, the acclaimed actor, is set to take the lead in the upcoming psychological thriller, “The Surfer,” directed by Lorcan Finnegan. The 59-year-old actor will portray a man who returns to his hometown in Australia after achieving success in the United States.

In “The Surfer,” Cage’s character finds himself humiliated in front of his teenage son by a local surfing gang that claims ownership of the once-secluded beach where he spent his childhood. Determined to reclaim his pride, the protagonist decides to stay on the beach and wages a war against those who control it. However, the conflict intensifies, pushing the surfer to the brink of his sanity.

The script for the film has been penned by Thomas Martin, and principal photography is scheduled to commence in Australia in September. International sales for the project will be handled by Mossbank, which plans to present “The Surfer” to potential buyers at the Cannes Market.

Sam Hall, representing Mossbank, expressed excitement about collaborating with Finnegan, Martin, Arenamedia, and Tea Shop on this unique and visceral thriller. Hall believes that Nicolas Cage is the perfect choice for the iconic role and expects him to deliver a captivating and extraordinary performance that will captivate audiences worldwide.

In a separate event, during an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit, Cage shared an intriguing detail about his recent portrayal of Count Dracula in the film “Renfield.” He accidentally drank his own blood while wearing ceramic fangs for the role, as he frequently bit his lip. Despite the unexpected mishap, Cage’s commitment to his craft remained unwavering.

“The Surfer” promises to be a gripping and intense film, combining Cage’s talent with Finnegan’s directorial vision. Fans eagerly await the production’s commencement and the opportunity to witness Cage’s tour de force performance on the silver screen.