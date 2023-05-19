Pakistani Trailblazers Shine on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia List

Forbes has recently revealed its eighth annual 30 Under 30 Asia list, which celebrates the accomplishments of 300 outstanding young entrepreneurs, leaders, and trailblazers from the Asia-Pacific region.

This prestigious lineup includes five remarkable individuals from Pakistan, who have made their nation proud with their exceptional achievements. These young Pakistanis have been acknowledged in diverse categories such as The Arts, Media, Marketing & Advertising, Finance & Venture Capital, and Social Impact.

Ayesha Mubarak Ali has been recognized for her contributions to The Arts. She is an internationally acclaimed multimedia visual tech artist known for her distinctive fusion of traditional methods and digital technology. Ayesha’s artwork explores a wide range of themes, including identity politics, light pollution, space applications, and the future of humanity. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani artist to collaborate with NASA scientists, with her artwork even being sent to the International Space Station for the Maleth II mission.

In the category of Media, Marketing & Advertising, Azam Mahmood has been acknowledged for his outstanding work as a screenwriter. Azam has focused on bringing narratives of queer people of color to major networks, filling a representation gap that he felt during his upbringing in Karachi. His storytelling skills are evident in his contributions as a story editor for the reboot of the drama series “Queer as Folk” and his collaboration with Golden Globe-winning actor Ramy Youssef on the show “Ramy,” which he created. Azam’s authentic storytelling reflects his own experiences and addresses topics like male vulnerability with sensitivity and humor.

Shershah Hassan and Waleed Amjad Islam have made significant strides in the field of Finance & Venture Capital as co-founders of KalPay, a Sharia-compliant buy-now-pay-later startup. Recognizing the need for financial access in Pakistan’s predominantly Muslim population, they have established a platform that aims to overcome the low credit card penetration, which currently stands at less than 1%. By partnering with tech companies like Foodpanda and Muawin, KalPay extends its reach and offers a convenient and accessible solution for transactions. Supported by investors like Sabr Capital, specializing in Sharia-compliant ventures, Hassan and Islam have pioneered an innovative approach to financial inclusion.

Anas Niaz has been acknowledged for his Social Impact through his social enterprise, Bioniks. Founded in 2016, Bioniks has made groundbreaking advancements in developing affordable bionic arms using 3D printing technology. These custom-made prosthetics, equipped with sensors and software, enable users to manipulate objects using robotic fingers. Bioniks’ cloud system allows for updates and monitoring, making these prosthetics accessible to individuals who cannot afford traditional options. Additionally, Bioniks facilitates connections between those in need and potential donors, fostering inclusivity and support within the community.

The recognition of these talented individuals on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list is a testament to their extraordinary talent, passion, and dedication. Their impact extends beyond Pakistan, as they contribute to the global landscape of their respective industries. Their achievements serve as an inspiration for future innovators and entrepreneurs, as Pakistan continues to embrace creativity, diversity, and positive change in shaping its future.