Amir Mir claims Imran Khan set targets in last week of April

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir on Friday alleged that in the last week of April, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan set targets in the meeting, and the arrested leaders of the party also put all the blame on Imran Khan, it seems that the masterminds of these attacks have also been the companions of Imran Khan.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, he said that individuals disguised as a milkman or newspaperman emerged from Zaman Park, followed by a group of eight individuals, and later six more individuals in various disguises. These individuals are believed to be connected to the attack on Corps Commander House, and they have been successfully apprehended by our team.

The interim provincial information minister stated that during the discussions with the government team, Imran Khan acknowledged that he is unable to locate and apprehend the miscreants associated with the party whose names have been provided.

He said that no media person went to Imran Khan’s house, and journalists were shown the roof and garage and other parts of the house, adding that Imran Khan wanted four people to come and search.

Mir went on to say that the GHQ was attacked by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2009. The investigation into the attack on the GHQ is ongoing and more people will be arrested.