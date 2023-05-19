Punjab hospitals introduce artificial intelligence for advanced disease diagnosis, treatment

In a groundbreaking move, the caretaker government of Punjab has announced the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in hospitals across the province.

This innovative initiative aims to revolutionize healthcare by enabling rapid and accurate disease diagnosis through AI algorithms.

Under the guidance of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), state-of-the-art AI software will be integrated into various hospitals.

The introduction of this advanced technology is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of medical professionals and improve patient outcomes.

The pilot project will commence at Jinnah Hospital and the Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), two prominent healthcare facilities in the province.

Following its successful implementation, the second phase will involve migrating other hospitals already operating on the PITB computerized system to the AI-based platform.

By leveraging modern software and AI algorithms, healthcare providers will gain access to a wealth of treatment methods to save lives.

The integration of artificial intelligence will also facilitate the development of accurate medication plans, ensuring patients receive the most appropriate and personalized treatments.

The Punjab Health Minister, emphasizing the significance of this transformative initiative, stated, “Our aim is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to improve healthcare delivery and save more lives. With AI-driven diagnosis, we can identify diseases swiftly and provide timely interventions, leading to better health outcomes for our patients.”

Dr. Javed Akram, renowned medical expert and supporter of AI integration in healthcare, highlighted the potential of this technology.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize medicine. In addition to diagnosing diseases, it can assist in predicting and preventing illnesses, empowering healthcare providers with valuable insights and enabling proactive care,” he explained.

This cutting-edge approach to healthcare is poised to transform the medical landscape in Punjab, bringing enhanced precision, efficiency, and improved patient care.