All you need to see at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival showcased a star-studded red carpet, with actors Mrunal Thakur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Urvashi Rautela making captivating appearances. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a peaceful beach picnic, adding a touch of serenity to the power-packed event.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Mrunal Thakur graced the Cannes red carpet in a breathtaking cut-out white dress, mesmerizing onlookers with her stunning look. Earlier in the day, she shared another glamorous ensemble designed by Anamika Khanna, labeling it “HOODED GLAMOUR COUTURE.” The actress has been making waves with her impeccable fashion choices throughout the festival.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan provided glimpses of her beachside getaway as she immersed herself in a book, enjoying a tranquil moment amidst the Cannes festivities. The actress also made her highly anticipated debut on the Cannes red carpet.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular attendee of the festival, made two remarkable appearances on Day 3. She graced the red carpet in an enchanting green shimmering cape dress by Valentino, captivating the audience with her timeless elegance. For her second appearance, Aishwarya donned a sparkling silver gown from the Sophie Couture label, further showcasing her fashion prowess.

View this post on Instagram

Director Madhur Bhandarkar shared an exciting fan moment as he met the legendary American actor Michael Douglas at the Indian Pavilion. Capturing the memorable encounter, Bhandarkar expressed his admiration and gratitude for the iconic actor.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Manushi Chhillar, former beauty queen turned actress, also made waves at Cannes with her enchanting presence. She exuded grace in a pastel blue outfit, captivating the attention of the festival attendees and leaving a lasting impression.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Urvashi Rautela made a stunning return to the Cannes red carpet in a grand blue and white gown. However, it was her bold choice of blue lips that garnered significant attention, sparking comparisons to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic purple lips from the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes Film Festival continues to showcase the glitz, glamour, and memorable moments as international stars shine on the prestigious red carpet, leaving audiences captivated and eager for more.