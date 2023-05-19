Interim Punjab CM Naqvi orders to end police blockade outside Zaman Park

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Friday ordered to end police blockade outside Zaman Park.

He said this in his meeting with the government’ team negotiating with Imran Khan for permission to conduct a search operation to arrest miscreants in Zaman Park.

During the meeting, Mr Naqvi said that as promised, the Zaman Park administration should end encroachments.

It should be noted that the government team that went to meet Zaman Park include Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, DIG, and other officials. On the occasion, the legal team of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was also present.

However, Imran Khan refused to allow police and administration to conduct search operation at his residence, and set conditions.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s security in-charge Iftikhar Ghamman while talking to the media said that they have provided assurance of cooperation for the search operation, emphasizing the need to bring the court order when initiating the process.

To a question, he said that the government team informed them that they will come back with a search warrant. The team conveyed that they were aware of the presence of miscreants in Zaman Park. Upon arriving at Khan Sahib’s house, the doors were promptly opened for the team.

Ghuman said, “I believe they have realised that there is nothing to be found here. The only things they discovered were water and biscuits. We openly allowed them access to the house, as witnessed by all of you. Now, I encourage you to inquire about what they actually found.”

On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters it blamed for the attacks.

Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence, saying the authorities could search his home but only with court warrants.

On Thursday, journalists were allowed into some areas of the home to “look for terrorists”.