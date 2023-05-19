Vanessa Hudgens joins Mads Mikkelsen in ‘The Black Kaiser’

Exciting news has emerged from the world of cinema as Vanessa Hudgens joins forces with Mads Mikkelsen to take the lead in the thrilling action spy film, “The Black Kaiser.” Directed by Derrick Borte, the project has seen a change in directors, with Jonas Akerlund being replaced.

The screenplay, penned by Jayson Rothwell, is based on Victor Santos’ Dark Horse graphic novel, “Polar.” Production is scheduled to commence in the upcoming fall season, according to reports from Variety.

“The Black Kaiser” revolves around Mads Mikkelsen’s character, the eponymous Black Kaiser, who holds the reputation of being the deadliest assassin in the world. As he delves deeper into the treacherous world of hitmen, he uncovers a perilous conspiracy shielding a powerful syndicate of killers, making himself their prime target.

The film is a collaboration between Constantin Film, JB Pictures, and Dark Horse Entertainment, with Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer taking on the role of producers. Bolt and Kulzer are well-known for their involvement in the successful “Resident Evil” franchise. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment are also serving as producers, while Martin Moszkowicz and Mads Mikkelsen take on executive producer duties.

Executive production will be handled by XYZ Films, who will also oversee the worldwide distribution rights, presenting the project at the prestigious Marché du Film in Cannes.

This star-studded collaboration promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience, blending intense action with a gripping storyline. Vanessa Hudgens, known for her versatile performances in various genres, will undoubtedly bring her talent and charisma to the screen alongside the esteemed Mads Mikkelsen. As fans eagerly anticipate the fall production, the film industry eagerly awaits another thrilling addition to the action spy thriller genre.