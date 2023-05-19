Marquinhos extends PSG contract to 2028

Paris Saint-Germain captain and Brazil defender Marquinhos has extended his contract until 2028, the club announced Friday.

“The 29-year-old Brazilian defender and the Red and Blue will continue their adventure together until June 30, 2028,” Qatari-owned PSG said Friday in a statement.

Marquinhos joined the club from Roma in 2013 when he was just 19. He has become an indispensable part of the PSG set-up and was a member of the side that reached the 2020 Champions League final.

“I am very happy to announce this contract extension but also very proud,” said Marquinhos.

“This is a very special moment for me,” he added, saying he was “convinced that we will continue to achieve great things together in the years to come”.

With Lionel Messi on the point of leaving and speculation surrounding the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the decision of Marquinhos to throw his weight behind PSG has been welcomed by the club.

“This is already very good news for the club, for me as coach and for the fans,” said Christophe Galtier in a press conference.

“It is an example. He is finishing his 10th season. He is one of the best central defenders in the world, he has been omnipresent for 10 years. It’s a strong signal sent to everyone.”

PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the last 16 of this year’s competition but are on the verge of wrapping up their ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 years.