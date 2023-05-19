Ayushmann Khurrana mourns the loss of father, renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurana

Tragic news has emerged from the heart of Bollywood, as the Khurrana family mourns the loss of their beloved patriarch, Pandit P Khurana. The father of renowned actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana passed away after a valiant battle with heart problems, plunging the industry and their fans into profound grief.

Aparshakti’s spokesperson issued an official statement confirming this heartbreaking news, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill.

Sources reveal that Pandit P Khurana had been receiving medical care at Fortis Hospital while grappling with his heart condition. Until an official statement is released by the family, the exact cause of his passing remains undisclosed. Ayushmann and Aparshakti shared a close bond with their father, evident through the heartfelt pictures they shared on social media. These images portrayed the warmth and love that flowed within the Khurana family. Pandit P Khurana was renowned for his expertise in astrology, having authored several books on the subject. His knowledge and wisdom garnered immense respect within the astrological community.

Aparshakti Khurana’s spokesperson delivered an official statement, expressing their deep sorrow over the demise. The statement read, “With great sadness, we inform you of the passing of Astrologer P Khurana, the father of Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana, at 10:30 am in Mohali. He succumbed to a prolonged and incurable ailment. We are grateful for your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.”

Ayushmann Khurrana often shared cherished memories of his parents, expressing his love and gratitude towards them. He openly spoke about the invaluable teachings bestowed upon him by his father. In a poignant post, he shared black-and-white pictures of his late father, Pandit P Khurana, and wrote, “We inherited it from him: discipline, love for music, poetry, films, and art. Although he studied law, he was always intrigued by astrology. He is the reason for the double Ns and double Rs in my name. Yet, he also taught us that we possess the ability to shape our own destiny and that our good deeds can surpass any astrological prediction. He was my friend, philosopher, and guide. He was my father.”

The Bollywood industry and fans alike mourn the loss of Pandit P Khurana, a revered figure who left an indelible mark on the lives of his sons and the astrological world. His memory will forever live on through the love and admiration of those who knew him, and his teachings will continue to inspire generations to come.