Ranveer Singh officially confirmed for ‘Don 3’

In a surprising development, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has made an explosive revelation by confirming the highly anticipated third installment of the adrenaline-pumping thriller franchise, Don.

The news has left fans ecstatic, as they have eagerly awaited updates about the film. However, speculations surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in Don 3 have been circulating.

According to reliable sources cited by Entertainment Times, director Farhan Akhtar is currently engrossed in crafting the script for this much-awaited project. Amidst all the buzz, rumors have been swirling that SRK may not reprise his iconic role as Don in this upcoming installment.

Recent reports suggest that Ranveer Singh, along with a select few actors, has been in contention to step into Khan’s shoes and portray the enigmatic character of Don. In a thrilling turn of events, a trusted source has now confirmed to Entertainment Times that Ranveer has officially been chosen to play the titular character in Don 3.

After SRK’s departure from the franchise, the makers of Don 3 were determined to find a suitable replacement who could honor the legacy of Don and deliver a compelling performance. Ranveer, known for his charismatic acting skills and versatility, has been a favored collaborator with Excel Entertainment, having delivered remarkable performances in their successful films such as Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, as reported by News18.

The makers have shown immense faith in Ranveer’s ability to step into the shoes of Don and bring a fresh perspective to the character. Allegedly, a promotional video confirming this announcement has already been filmed and is being expedited for release, according to Koimoi.

While the news of Khan’s exit may have disappointed some fans, the announcement of Ranveer’s involvement has generated a new wave of excitement. Movie enthusiasts eagerly await the official confirmation from the filmmakers, who are reportedly planning a grand announcement to make the news public.

Interestingly, this revelation comes at a time when SRK and Salman Khan dedicated an entire post-credit sequence in Pathaan to the notion that the “new boys” cannot fill their shoes. As King Khan departs from the iconic role, the resulting void is not only significant but also incredibly demanding.

Don 3 promises to be a captivating addition to the beloved franchise, featuring a compelling storyline, high-octane action sequences, and thrilling twists and turns. With Ranveer potentially leading the pack, audiences can anticipate a new dimension to the Don series, infused with his unique style and boundless energy.