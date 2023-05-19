Imran Khan denies access to Zaman Park residence, sets conditions for search operation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan while denying police and administration access to his residence has set condition for search operation.

During the meeting, the government team handed over all the evidence related to the terrorists to the Zaman Park administration. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa handed over the list of terrorists to Imran Khan.

The delegation told the former prime minister that a number of fleeing terrorists were apprehended from Zaman Park, while several miscreants have been helped to escape.

The PTI chaimran was also informed in detail about 2200 terrorists and the PTI leadership who were directly involved in the attacks.

The government delegation had left residence of the PTI chairman after holding dialogue regarding the apprehension of the individuals responsible for the events on May 9.

The government team that went to meet the PTI Chairman include Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, DIG, and other officials.

Imran Khan’s legal team was also present on the occasion at Zaman Park and will allow the police to conduct search after seeing the search warrants.

Earlier, Punjab’s caretaker information minister Amir Mir said that a time will be fixed with Mr Khan to conduct search operation tomorrow, as the terrorists cannot be found in the dark.

Mir said that several fleeing terrorists were arrested from Zaman Park and the mobile location of the arrested terrorists came from Askari Tower.

It should be noted that protests violent erupted across the country after the arrest of PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan by NAB with the help of Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Meanwhile, the PTI rioters caused severe damage to Jinnah House, military installations and government and private properties.

Earlier, a search warrant had been obtained for PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park house. Police claimed a search will be conducted for ‘terrorists’, while the search operation will be led by the commissioner of the Lahore police.

Meanwhile, the police claim to have made some important revelations about the suspected terrorists arrested from Zaman Park. They claim all the eight arrested suspects were taking instructions from the PTI leadership.

The phone numbers of all the leaders have been attached with the suspects, police sources said.

Suspect Bakht Alam is a resident of Shangla, Azizul Ghani Swat and Mumtaz from Mardan, the sources said. All three arrested criminals were in touch with the PTI’s KP leadership. They had got batons made from the timber market before the arrest, the arrested suspect said.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters it blamed for the attacks.

Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence, saying the authorities could search his home but only with court warrants.

On Thursday, journalists were allowed into some areas of the home to “look for terrorists”.