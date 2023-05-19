BCCI’s Special General Meeting regarding World Cup to be held on 27 May

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called a Special General Meeting (SGM) on 27 May in Ahmedabad, in which important decisions regarding the 2023 World Cup could be made.

Some important announcements could be made after the meeting as well whereas the working group for the event could also be formed.

According to Indian media, the venues for the World Cup could also be announced after the meeting, as there are less than five months left in the event now.

The World Cup will be played from 15 October to 19 November, as opening match and final are expected to be held in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan and India’s match is also expected to be held in Ahmedabad, but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have not taken a final decision regarding participation in event so far.

Pakistan’s participation in the event would depend on government’s approval, as India have decided to not send their team to Asia Cup in Pakistan.