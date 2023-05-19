Gold price in Pakistan plunges Rs1000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1000 and was sold at Rs232,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs233,600 the previous day.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs857 to Rs199,417 from Rs200,274, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs182,800 from Rs183,585.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to close at Rs2850 and that of ten-gram silver also declined by Rs42.87 to Rs2443.41.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 12 to $1964 against its sale at $1976, the association reported.