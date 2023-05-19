Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Reunite in Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

The highly-anticipated first teaser of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” brings together Hollywood icons Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on screen once again, marking their reunion after three decades. This serial killer mystery, set in 1920s America, also features talented actors Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

The film is set to make its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, followed by a theatrical release in the United States in October 2023. Later this year, it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Ahead of the Cannes premiere, Leonardo, the film’s lead actor, took to Twitter to share the first teaser with his followers. He expressed his pride in the project and his eagerness to share it with the world, accompanied by co-stars Lily Gladstone and John Lithgow. Based on a true story, the teaser focuses on a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma targeting Osage Nation members after oil is discovered on their land. The newly-established Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is called in to investigate. The intense trailer showcases pivotal moments for Leonardo, Lily, and Robert, with newly-minted Oscar winner Brendan Fraser making a notable appearance.

Fans responded enthusiastically to the teaser on Twitter, with one expressing their anticipation since reading the excellent book years ago. Another hailed it as one of the best trailers they’ve seen in a long time, while another singled out Lily Gladstone as the one to watch in the film, despite the presence of the big-name actors.

In “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio portray uncle and nephew, respectively. Their last collaboration was in the 1993 film “This Boy’s Life.” Leonardo’s character marries an Indigenous woman, played by Lily Gladstone, who faces discrimination from the community. Jesse Plemons portrays the FBI agent assigned to the case. One chilling line from the teaser, “Can you find the wolves in this picture?” leaves a lasting impact.

Clocking in at three hours and 26 minutes, the film is one of Martin Scorsese’s longer works. Adapted from David Grann’s best-selling non-fiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” (2017), this gripping drama is already positioned as a strong contender for future Oscar recognition.