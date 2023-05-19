Murtasim’s fandom gets ‘Tere Bin’ unprecedented success

“Tere Bin,” produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, has emerged as a sensational hit. With its captivating storyline and remarkable chemistry between the lead characters, Meerab and Murtasim, the drama has become a fan favorite, earning an impressive number of views on YouTube.

Directed by Siraj Ul Haq and written by Nooran Makhdoom, “Tere Bin” has captivated audiences in both India and Pakistan, consistently trending at number one on YouTube. The drama’s popularity has soared to unprecedented heights, breaking previous records by amassing a staggering 2 billion views on the video-sharing platform. This remarkable achievement signifies the immense impact the drama has had on its viewers, solidifying its position as the most-watched drama on television and YouTube.

Fans have expressed their adoration for “Tere Bin,” praising the compelling narrative and the chemistry between Meerab and Murtasim. The story’s intriguing developments have managed to keep viewers engaged and enthralled, preventing any hint of monotony from creeping in. However, amidst the overwhelming praise, some social media users regretfully admitted that they have yet to experience the brilliance of this drama.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with comments from passionate fans who consider “Tere Bin” to be the best drama of its kind. They commend the efforts of the cast and crew in delivering a captivating storyline that resonates with the audience. The extraordinary success of the drama can be attributed to its ability to captivate viewers, drawing them into the lives of the characters and leaving a lasting impression.

The overwhelming popularity of “Tere Bin” serves as a testament to the talent and creativity of the production team. With each passing day, the number of views continues to rise, solidifying the drama’s status as a cultural phenomenon. As fans eagerly await each new episode, the captivating storyline and the exceptional performances by the cast members ensure that “Tere Bin” remains a topic of discussion across various media platforms.

