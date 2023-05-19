‘Suicide blast’ targets JI chief Sirajul Haq’s convoy in Balochistan

A bomb blast has occurred near the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq who was on his way to address a rally in the Zhob area of Balochistan.

According to JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif, the party chief was on his way to Zhob in Balochistan to address a rally, where his convoy was attacked with a suicide bomb before entering the city.

The spokesman said the suicide bomber was killed while the JI emir remained safe, though he is said to have suffered minor injuries.

Police claim four people have been injured in the blast.

Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Tariq claims Sirajul Haq escaped the blast unhurt.

The spokesperson said no security alert was issued by the administration prior to the rally. All arrangements had been completed, and the situation was normal, he added.

No lives have been lost in the blast, the JI spokesman said, adding the police and administration have managed to control the situation. The attacker had reached close to Sirajul Haq’s vehicle, he further said, adding the people nearby and the car have been slightly damaged.

Condemnations

PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the explosion and expressed profound sadness over loss of precious lives.

“I have directed the Balochistan government to investigate the attack from all angles and bring the perpetrators of this horrific attack to justice,” he said.

The prime minister also prayed for speedy recovery of those wounded in the explosion.

Bilawal Bhutto

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the suicide blast targeting convoy of JI Ameer Sirajul Haq and expressed his best wishes, and directed the authorities to provide all necessary medical facilities to the injured immediately.

He said that the explosion should be immediately investigated and those responsible should be brought to justice.

This is a developing story…