PM’s visit to Peshawar postponed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s scheduled visit to Peshawar for today has reportedly been postponed.

The prime minister was supposed to visit the damaged Radio Pakistan building and Fort Bala Hisar in the provincial capital.

PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leader Ikhtiar Wali said the new schedule for the prime minister’s visit will be announced soon.

The prime minister was scheduled to pay a visit to the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, which was set ablaze in an attack on May 9.

During his visit, the premier was also supposed to receive a comprehensive briefing on the extent of the damage incurred on the building, as well as the ongoing restoration efforts.

Furthermore, he was to be updated on the status of the records and media housed within the building.

Shehbaz Sharif was to then proceed to the KP Governor House, for a briefing on the prevailing law and order situation in the province.