TTP ‘plan’ to target Maryam, Rana Sana busted

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) plan to carry out a terrorist attacks on important government and military figures, including Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah, has been busted.

Officials of the outlawed TTP have also confirmed the plan.

According to sources, the targets of the banned terrorist group include PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah among others.

According to reports, the banned organization also plans to attack the vehicles and check posts of law enforcement agencies. Sources said a group of two suicide bombers has entered Punjab.

The reports further said that an important leader of the banned group, Sarbakaf Mohmand, appreciated the actions of May 9. Mohmand also felicitated the violent protesters for their reaction against army generals.

The leader also assured of full cooperation for conducted terrorist attacks against the army and other institutions.