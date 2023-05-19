Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘future of Indian cricket in safe hands’ kid is Pakistani

Renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan created a stir on social media when he uploaded a captivating video on his official Instagram handle, showcasing a young boy’s exceptional cricketing talent.

Little did he know that the talented cricketer hails from Pakistan’s Sindh province, not India as assumed.

In the video shared by Bachchan, the young boy exhibits remarkable cricketing skills, leaving viewers astounded.

The boy showcases a wide range of shots, including the elegant cover drive, that would make any professional cricketer proud. Most notably, he flawlessly emulates former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shot, a sight that left fans awe-inspired.

Captioning the video, the 80-year-old star wrote, “The future of Indian Cricket is in very safe hands”.

However, as the video gained widespread attention, it was soon revealed that the young prodigy hails from Pakistan’s Sindh province, surprising fans and altering the narrative surrounding the boy’s remarkable cricketing skills.

The video rapidly went viral, amassing millions of views and garnering an overwhelming response from fans worldwide.

The revelation did not dampen the appreciation for the young cricketer’s talents, as cricket enthusiasts from both India and Pakistan came together to celebrate his remarkable abilities.

Amitabh, known for his active presence on social media, has not yet commented on the revelation regarding the boy’s nationality.

However, his post continues to be shared and praised for highlighting the immense talent possessed by young cricketers in the region.