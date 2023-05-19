Search warrant obtained for Zaman Park, commissioner to lead operation

A search warrant has been obtained for PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park house. Male and female police officers will be part of the search team.

Police claimed a search will be conducted for ‘terrorists’, while the search operation will be led by the commissioner of the Lahore police.

The police commissioner of Lahore is expected to meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Zaman Park and convince him to allow a peaceful search of the residence.

In view of any untoward incident, the search operation will be started by establishing an atmosphere of trust with Imran Khan.

After the negotiations, a special police force will enter Zaman Park. After the results of the operation, the next plan of action will be adopted, sources said.

Meanwhile, the police claim to have made some important revelations about the suspected terrorists arrested from Zaman Park. They claim all the eight arrested suspects were taking instructions from the PTI leadership.

The phone numbers of all the leaders have been attached with the suspects, police sources said.

Suspect Bakht Alam is a resident of Shangla, Azizul Ghani Swat and Mumtaz from Mardan, the sources said. All three arrested criminals were in touch with the PTI’s KP leadership.

They had got batons made from the timber market before the arrest, the arrested suspect said.