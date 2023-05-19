Govt has launched a campaign against constitutional court: IHC

The Islamabad High Court says remarked that the government has launched a campaign against the constitutional court, and is trying to defeat the court’s writ.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb of the IHC said during the hearing of a contempt of court petition filed on the re-arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari that the Punjab Police cannot directly arrest anyone from Islamabad. Islamabad police cannot dissociate itself from this matter either, he remarked.

The court inquired whether Dr Shireen Mazari has been arrested again. On this, her lawyer replied in the affirmative.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the court has some reservations on these cases, the writ of the court is the dignity of this country, a campaign has been launched against the constitutional court.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan told the court that despite court orders against it, Shireen Mazari should not have been re-arrested.

The court observed that the government is attempting to challenge the court writ, adding there can be no justification for the violent incidents.

“Why was Shireen Mazari handed over to Punjab Police despite the court order?” the Islamabad High Court issued a notice to the Islamabad IGP in contempt of court case.

Justice Aurangzeb said the court was also aware of the campaign going on against the constitutional courts. Whatever happened will be remembered as a dark chapter of Pakistan, he noted, adding this time will pass, but its scar will last forever.

Justice Aurangzeb became overwhelmed while giving these remarks.

The judge said the case will be heard again on Monday. The judge remarked that they could not defend themselves in talk shows while the court was being made fun of. He also asked the attorney general to consult the higher authorities on the serious matter.

“What is the reason the orders of the constitutional body are being thrown into the air?”

On the other hand, the contempt case regarding the re-arrest of PTI leaders Maleeka Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan was also heard.

The court issued notices to the attorney general, the Islamabad police chief and sought their response, and adjourned the hearing till May 23.

The petitioner’s lawyer contended that the court had annulled the arrest of Ali Muhammad Khan and Maleeka Bukhari under Section 3 MPO. However, despite the court order, Khan and Bukhari are in Adiala Jail.

The public prosecutor said the court order was followed, while both were arrested in other cases after their release.