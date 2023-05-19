No respite for PTI as ex-governor Imran Ismail also arrested

Amidst the intensifying crackdown on the former ruling party after May 9 mayhem, former Sindh governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail was also arrested on Friday by Karachi Police.

The PTI stalwart was taken into custody within the jurisdiction of the Darakhshan Police Station, and he has been relocated to an undisclosed destination.

Meanwhile, former Punjab minister and PTI leader Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi was rearrested from Multan court premises.

Crackdown on PTI unveils reign of terror

PTI supremo condemning crackdown on his party took to Twitter and penned “The mindset behind this unprecedented crackdown and the current reign of terror that PTI.”

He went on to say “PTI’s supporters are being subjected to (that was not even witnessed during Zia and Musharraf martial laws) is that we Pakistanis are like a herd of sheep who can be terrorized enough to meekly bow down to this naked show of power.”