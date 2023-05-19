‘No pressure’: PTI minority wing leader Jai Prakash also quits party

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s minority member Jai Prakash has also announced to quit the party. He says the peaceful protest of May 9 went to the extent of attacking military installations.

During a press conference, the PTI minority wing president, also condemned the May 9 protests in the strongest terms, saying “Pakistan exists because of the army, and we exist because of Pakistan”.

Following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9, violent protests broke out in several cities across the country during which many private and government properties were damaged and set ablaze, including the army’s GHQ in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander House.

Jai Prakash also claimed that there were no directions regarding whatever happened on May 9.

He said he was bidding goodbye to the party with a heavy heart. “I had no intention to leave the party till May 8.”

The former Member of National Assembly made it clear that he was quitting the PTI without any pressure.

On May 15, the PTI’s former Sindh governor Imran Ismail had alleged that Mr Prakash had been picked up from his house by over “40 masked men”.