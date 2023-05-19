Reference to be filed against judge over ‘unusual facilitation to terrorists’

In a high-level meeting chaired by caretaker Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, it was decided to file an official reference against a judge for allegedly providing extraordinary facilitation to terrorists.

The meeting also reviewed the progress regarding legal proceedings against extremist elements, while rewards were approved for those identifying the suspects involved in terrorist incidents.

Also Read: Special team to visit Zaman Park for talks on May 9 attack arrests today

The meeting also expressed concern over the alleged illegal facilitation to the nominated suspects in the attack on the ISI office, while it was decided to send an official reference against a judge for providing unusual facilitation to the terrorists.

The decision to extend unconstitutional facilitation to the suspects will be challenged.

The participants of the meeting also deemed the facilitation of the suspects tantamount to murder of justice.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to bring May 9 mayhem culprits to book

The caretaker chief minister, while ordering complete follow-up of the cases filed against the miscreants, said the arrest of the fleeing miscreants should be ensured as soon as possible.

On the other hand, it was also decided in the meeting that a negotiating team headed by the Lahore commissioner will go to Zaman Park today to arrest the miscreants involved in violent protests.