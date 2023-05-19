Power tariff likely to be hiked by Rs5.65 for KE consumers, Rs2.1 others

In another bombshell for power consumers, the price of electricity is likely to be raised by Rs5.65 per unit under monthly and quarterly adjustments, while the tariff for countrywide consumers is expected to be hiked by Rs2.1 per unit.

The hike of 48 paisa per unit under monthly adjustment for April has been sought in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers.

If approved, this will burden the people of Karachi with Rs740.7 million in terms of power bills.

On the other hand, an increase of Rs5.17 per unit has been sought under quarterly adjustment from January to March.

The Nepra authority will hear the requests on May 31.

Electricity companies operating in the country have submitted a formal request for the third quarter adjustment of the ongoing financial year, which could lead to an increase in electricity prices.

The requests seek to authorize the collection of a significant sum, totalling over Rs44 billion.

Under the proposed adjustment, the electricity companies are expected to receive a substantial amount of funds to cover their operational and maintenance costs.

The total amount requested for recovery by all companies stands at a staggering Rs31 billion under capacity charges.