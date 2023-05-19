Watch Live
Accelerating work on Free Trade Agreement with Iran to be prioritised: PM

Two leaders agreed to double down on efforts to fully unpack potential of bilateral ties
Samaa Web Desk May 19, 2023
<p>Photo: Radio Pakistan</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he had a very constructive and fruitful meeting with President of Iran Dr Ebrahaim Raisi.

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, he said the two leaders agreed to double down on their collective efforts to fully unpack the potential of bilateral ties.

The prime minister said “we have prioritized the areas of trade, investment, information technology, agriculture and power” for the roadmap of future cooperation.

For this purpose, accelerating the pace of work on a Free Trade Agreement will be given a priority, he remarked.

Thursday, Sharif said, was a memorable day for the people of Balochistan. The joint inauguration of Mand-Pishin border market and Polan-Gabd transmission line will uplift the standard of living of the people by opening up new opportunities of socio-economic development, he claimed.

The PM also said there was an immense untapped potential of border markets that they plan to unpack in due course of time.

He said the Mand-Pishin marketplace was one of six other border points.

The premier appreciated all those who ensured the completion of the transmission line project in record four months that was pending since 2009.

