ATC extends Imran’s interim bail in three cases till June 2

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Friday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s interim bail in three cases and reserved its verdict in two cases.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar heard the deposed premier’s interim bail petitions in several cases including an attack on Lahore Corps Commander House, PTI protesters’ clashes with police at Zaman Park, and Zille Shah’s murder while Imran Khan appeared before the court amid tight security.

During the proceedings, Imran Khan’s legal counsel, Salman Safdar, highlighted that the cases against his client were politically motivated.

He further raised concerns regarding the arrest of the individual responsible for injuring the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), questioning why the attacker had not been apprehended. Imran Khan’s lawyer also pointed out that none of those who attacked the police were arrested.

Salman Safdar emphasized the disproportionate response to a relatively minor issue, stating, “Such a big front was set up to fulfill a small warrant. Was the former prime minister treated fairly in this process?”

Following the arguments presented by the lawyers, the ATC has decided to reserve its decision on the interim bail applications of the former prime minister in the two cases pertaining to the Zaman Park Vandalism case - where police attempted to apprehend Imran Khan - , and Zille Shah murder case.

While extending Khan’s interim bail till June 2 in three cases in connection with the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House during May 9 mayhem.

Imran condemns attack on Jinnah House

Meanwhile, Imran Khan during an informal talk with reporters responding to a question related to May 9 mayhem said It should not have happened as it brought Pakistan into disrepute.

“I condemned earlier, and every Pakistani condemns such incidents,” added Imran.