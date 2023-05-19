Watch Live
Sindh govt announces summer holidays for schools

Secretary Education says no plan to extend duration of summer vacation
Samaa Web Desk May 19, 2023
The Sindh Education Department on Friday officially announced a two-month-long summer vacation for all public and private educational institutions, set to commence on June 1.

While vacation period will conclude on July 31, providing students and staff with a well-deserved break from their academic responsibilities.

The decision to implement the extended vacation was made by the steering committee in accordance with the recommendations put forth by the Sindh Education Department.

Secretary Education Akbar Laghari emphasized that the holidays had been scheduled in line with the committee’s unanimous agreement.

He further mentioned that there were no plans to extend the duration of the summer vacation beyond the stipulated two months.

