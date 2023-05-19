Narowal all set to host National T-10 Cup on May 28

Narowal district is all set to host the National T-10 Cup at Narowal Cricket Ground on May 28, while the prime minister is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion of the soft launch of Narowal Sport City.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Thursday to finalize the arrangements of the friendly National T-10 match to be played at the recently constructed Narowal Cricket Ground.

The meeting was chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The Narowal Sports City houses 14 stadiums and courts, such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton court and other games besides swimming pools.

While chairing the meeting, the minister directed the relevant stakeholders to complete all arrangements till May 22 as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion.

Besides, other dignitaries, members of parliament and retired cricketers will be invited to the event.

Leading national players are also expected to participate in the match.

“The key objective is to provide the best platform to the youth of the country,” said the minister.

During the meeting, it was also decided that PTV Sports will broadcast the match live, while the district police chief was directed to ensure security arrangement. Police and Rangers will also be deployed.

The Narowal deputy commissioner will chair a meeting on May 20 at the Narowal Cricket Ground to finalize the arrangements.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi informed the participants that all arrangements have been finalized regarding the pitch and the ground.

Similarly, it was decided that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will start its advertisements a week before the match and all steps will be taken to facilitate the spectators and players.