Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 that struck south-east of Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia on Friday (today) has triggered a tsunami warning, US monitoring agencies have said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the quake near New Caledonia hit at a depth of 38km.

“Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 kilometres of the earthquake epicentre,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

Authorities have said that the tsunami warning system said waves of one metre were possible in Vanuatu, while waves of up to 0.3 metres above the tides were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia and Kiribati.

In the meantime, Australia’s meteorology bureau said there was a threat for Lord Howe Island off its east coast.